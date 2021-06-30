Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $88.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 693,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 380,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 355,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 309,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 730,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 307,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

