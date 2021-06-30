Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $33,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,277. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $289.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

