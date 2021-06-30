Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RBN opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Robinson has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26. The company has a market cap of £20.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48.

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

