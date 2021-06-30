Robinson plc (LON:RBN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Robinson plc (LON:RBN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON RBN opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Wednesday. Robinson has a 52 week low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.26. The company has a market cap of £20.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.48.
About Robinson
