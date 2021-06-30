Robert Cohen Sells 543,750 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $445,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 22,872,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,560,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth $739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,558 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zomedica by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,283,339 shares during the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

