Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Rexel stock remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

