Reviewing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Chimera Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 11.98 $369.78 million $24.76 32.40 Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.32 $88.85 million $1.46 10.16

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Equinix pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chimera Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.62% 5.85% 2.27% Chimera Investment 61.53% 10.24% 2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equinix and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 2 20 1 2.96 Chimera Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $864.48, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.61%. Given Equinix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Chimera Investment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

