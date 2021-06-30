Repsol, S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7158 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.