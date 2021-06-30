Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,100 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 62,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 521.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

