Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,219,166 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,754,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,219,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.61% of New Gold worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

