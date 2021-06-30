Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.61 Million Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.66% of FutureFuel worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,315 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FF opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.