Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.94 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $28,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BRP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 201,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

