Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $27,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Argan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

In related news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

