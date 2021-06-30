Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down to $119.57

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.57, but opened at $116.83. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 1,408 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

