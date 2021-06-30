Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.89. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 5,175,350 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 149,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

