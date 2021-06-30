Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,964 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,808. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

