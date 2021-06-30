Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Gap Down to $33.26

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.26, but opened at $32.43. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 2,797 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $500.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

