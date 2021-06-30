Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 825.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. 217,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,957. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

