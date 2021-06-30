ReapChain Market Cap Tops $7.40 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $439,616.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

