Raymond James Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $11.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a P/E ratio of -147.98 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

