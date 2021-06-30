Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

RAVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

