Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $59,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

