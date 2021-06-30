Raul Vazquez Sells 1,100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $491.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $491.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

