Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 453 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,355 shares of company stock valued at $57,151,990. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

