Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $272.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

