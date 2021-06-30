Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MESO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

