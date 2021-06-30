Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $104,000 in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

