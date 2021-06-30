Rathbone Brothers plc Buys New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.