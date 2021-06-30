Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,597 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.