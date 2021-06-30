Quilter Plc Takes $2.97 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 43.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

NYSE HES opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

