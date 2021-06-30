Quilter Plc Sells 40,504 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,504 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 332,937 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 292,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

