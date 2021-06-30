Quilter Plc Purchases 7,486 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quilter Plc raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

