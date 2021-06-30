Quilter Plc Increases Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

BHF stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

