Quilter Plc Buys 4,063 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

