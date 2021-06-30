Quilter Plc Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,710,000 after purchasing an additional 894,877 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.