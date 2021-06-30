Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.73 and last traded at $126.91. Approximately 16,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 750,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.12.

Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

