Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.63.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. CIBC increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

