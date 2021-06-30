Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,060 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BHC stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

