Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,427 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

