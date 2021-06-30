Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,656 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

