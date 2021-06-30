Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $664,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CarGurus by 1,081.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 817,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,059 shares of company stock worth $10,252,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

