Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,055,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,638,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,199,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 30.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 19,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 528,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38. Yandex has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

