Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 19,630 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 618,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $291,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

