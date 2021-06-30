Quant (QNT) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Quant has a market cap of $890.36 million and approximately $15.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $73.75 or 0.00212237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001905 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00658457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.