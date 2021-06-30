QS Investors LLC Sells 600 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

