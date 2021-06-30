QS Investors LLC Sells 44,047 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,047 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 29.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $90,482,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth $44,237,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TELUS by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

