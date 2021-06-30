QS Investors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.