QS Investors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $207.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

