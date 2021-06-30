QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

