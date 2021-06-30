QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Boston Private Financial worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 172.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 287.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 312,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 65,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

