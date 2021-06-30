QS Investors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of TROW opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $198.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

